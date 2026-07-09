Market Wrap: Capital Flows Back into Tech; ASML Rises 2.5%🚀

The European session has opened amid a return to risk-on sentiment, despite the US-Iran conflict escalating further – S&P 500 futures are up 0.3 per cent, Nasdaq 100 futures are up 0.61 per cent, and Dow Jones futures are up around 0.15 per cent. The main factor driving the market is tension in the Middle East: President Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran, following which the US carried out new air strikes on Iranian targets in response to the attack on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, which triggered a wave of risk aversion as early as Wednesday.

Despite this, European indices are rebounding on Thursday – the Stoxx 600 is up 0.5 per cent, whilst the French CAC 40 and the German DAX are both up 0.6 per cent, although the London FTSE 100 is down 0.2 per cent, dragged down by AstraZeneca’s slump. WTI crude, following a sharp 6 per cent jump on Wednesday, remains elevated, although it retreated slightly on Thursday morning amid expectations of a possible resumption of talks, trading closer to $77 per barrel. The US dollar is holding at weekly highs – the DXY index is trading around 100.9–101.2 points, supported by demand for safe-haven assets and expectations of Fed rate hikes in response to the inflationary impact of higher oil prices, with the Japanese yen under particular pressure, testing the 162.5–162.7 level against the dollar.

On the European stock market, the technology and materials sectors are leading the gains – ASML shares are up 2.6 per cent, Siltronic +10.5 per cent and Soitec +4.5 per cent, further buoyed by reports that Chinese AI firms may gain access to Nvidia’s H200 chips. The healthcare sector is performing the worst, falling by around 1.5% due to AstraZeneca’s slump, whilst the food and telecoms sectors also remain under pressure. Spain’s IBEX is rebounding by 1.1% following earlier falls linked to Trump’s comments on NATO policy. Source: XTB

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