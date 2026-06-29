Market Wrap: European Caution, Fragile Hormuz Truce, and Gold Market Correction

📊 Stock Market / Equities
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European stock markets are recording slight declines or moving sideways today, reflecting cautious investor sentiment in response to tensions in the Middle East.
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Market movements are minor, and the sessions are characterized by sideways or slightly downward trends, indicating an absence of panic or mass sell-offs.
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The most important European indices are trading slightly below Friday's reference levels.
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The pressure on European indices stems from tensions between the US and Iran, crude oil price fluctuations, and uncertainty regarding the stability of energy supplies, which aligns with a typical "risk-off light" reaction (caution without fleeing the market).
🌍 Macroeconomics and Geopolitics
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The US and Iran have announced a halt to mutual attacks and a return to talks, yet the situation remains extremely volatile.
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According to reports, the parties have agreed to cease shelling and continue talks (including in Doha) aimed at securing navigation in the Strait of Hormuz region.
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Previous agreements are described as "fragile" and have been repeatedly violated, as evidenced by earlier attacks on vessels and military retaliation.
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The key point of contention remains the control and security of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for the global oil trade.
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Although a "de-escalation" has been formally announced, in practice, the continuous risk of a return to military clashes persists.
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Global financial markets are currently operating in a risk-pricing mode, where geopolitics is keeping indices locked in place, preventing distinct gains.
🛢️ Commodities and Precious Metals
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The conflict in the Hormuz region is causing strong fluctuations in crude oil prices, making this commodity currently the most sensitive barometer of the US-Iran situation.
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On an intraday basis, oil initially gained on risks associated with an escalating conflict, only to partially retrace following signals of de-escalation.
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The precious metals market is seeing a further deepening of its correction. Gold contracts are falling by over 1% to $4,050 per ounce.
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Silver is following gold's lead, dropping by over 0.5% and testing the $58 per ounce level.
🪙 Cryptocurrencies
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The cryptocurrency market is showing mixed but relatively stable trends amid low volatility.
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The flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is recording a symbolic 0.1% decline to the $60,100 level.
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On the other hand, Ethereum, the second-largest by market capitalization, shows a slight advantage for buyers, rising by 0.1% and testing the $1,580 mark.
🏢 Companies and Corporations
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British American Tobacco (BAT) plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 20%.
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The primary driver behind such a deep restructuring is the implementation of AI technologies and process automation.
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BAT's move fits into a broader market trend where FMCG companies and global corporations are cutting personnel costs while aggressively investing in automation and artificial intelligence.
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