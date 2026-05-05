Market Wrap: European stock markets are up 🚀 Banks, defense, and tech in the spotlight 💡

European indices have opened Tuesday firmly in positive territory. The Italian ITA40 is leading the way with a rise of nearly 2%, the pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 is up by around 1.5%, and the DAX is rising by 1.3%. The main driver behind the gains is the strong quarterly results from European banks, in particular UniCredit’s record profit, whilst sentiment is being dampened by the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East; on Monday, the US and Iran exchanged fire in the Persian Gulf, with the UAE also becoming involved.

Tensions in the Persian Gulf remain a key macroeconomic factor. President Trump has estimated that the conflict could last another two to three weeks, although the Iranian side is signalling that talks are “making progress”. Against this backdrop, Brent crude is correcting Monday’s jump of nearly 6% and is down by around 1.5%, retreating from around $113 a barrel. The dollar (USDIDX) remains virtually unchanged at around 98.3, practically neutral at the start of the week.

The volatility currently seen in key markets. Source: xStation

By sector, the financial sector is leading the way, driven by banks’ results — UniCredit (UCG.IT) is up over 3%, and the broad SX5E heatmap shows gains in finance, technology and industry. Healthcare, meanwhile, is seeing defensive trading (Sanofi SAN.FR –4.4%), whilst energy and utility companies are adopting a cautious stance in the face of geopolitical uncertainty.

Volatility observed among the most significant and largest companies on the European stock market, broken down by sector. Source: XTB HQ Research Department

🏢 Company information:

UniCredit has reported record quarterly profits — net profit in Q1 2026 jumped by 16% year-on-year to €3.22 billion, beating all analysts’ estimates (consensus: €2.68 billion). The bank has raised its full-year net profit forecast to “at least €11bn” and confirmed its targets for 2028. The results were supported by strong growth in fee income (+4.5% y/y) and a spectacular surge in trading income (+154% vs. estimates). Meanwhile, CEO Andrea Orcel has formalised the bid to acquire Commerzbank — UniCredit is offering 0.485 of its own shares for every Commerzbank share, implying a price of around €32 per share, which is almost 7% below market value.

Bank results. Source: Bloomberg Financial LP