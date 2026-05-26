Market Wrap: European stocks heading south ⬇️What’s driving the markets today❓

European stock indices are trading under pressure today after fresh US strikes in southern Iran dampened optimism regarding an imminent peace deal. The STOXX 600 is down 0.2%, the DAX is down by 0.49–0.7%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 is down 0.78% — whilst the FTSE 100 is bucking the trend with a rise of around 0.7–0.9% thanks to support from mining companies.

The main factor driving market sentiment is the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East — the US military carried out ‘defensive’ strikes in southern Iran overnight, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted that peace negotiations could take ‘a few more days’. Brent crude is up over 3% today and approaching $99 a barrel, though WTI is down around 3.7% to $93 (following the resumption of trading after the long weekend in the US). The US dollar remains within a narrow trading range — the DXY index is up by just +0.04% to around 98.96, whilst the EUR/USD pair is holding steady at 1.1644.

At sector level in the Euro Stoxx 50, Consumer Discretionary (-1.79%) and Industrials (-1.66%) are by far the worst performers, whilst the technology sector is down 1.30%. The only sectors in the green are Utilities (+1.00%) and Energy (+0.27%), which are benefiting from higher commodity prices and an inflow of defensive capital. Source: XTB

Company Information

Ferrari and Iberdrola shares are currently attracting the most attention from investors in Europe. Source: XTB