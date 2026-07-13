Market Wrap: Geopolitical déjà vu. Hormuz once again in the center of investors' attention.

🌍 Geopolitical Situation & Diplomacy
-
The United States has conducted another round of airstrikes on Iran, and Tehran has responded with missile and drone attacks on targets in the region, leading to a further escalation of the conflict.
-
The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that talks with the US regarding the memorandum of understanding are in a "crisis phase", and Tehran announces that it will not fulfill its obligations until the other side complies with its agreements.
-
Iran also reports that attempts to establish a joint mechanism regarding the Strait of Hormuz involving Oman are being hindered by US pressure on that country, which further complicates the diplomatic situation.
-
Tensions are causing an increase in oil prices, pressure on financial markets, and the risk of further economic deterioration if the conflict continues to expand.
-
The international community is appealing for a return to negotiations; however, military actions between the US and Iran currently continue to intensify.
-
The Iranian news agency Mehr News Agency reports that explosions were heard in the vicinity of the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm island.
🛢️ Commodities & Energy
-
Crude oil is gaining approximately 2.5% at this moment, reacting to rising geopolitical risks and potential constraints in commodity supply.
-
The growing risk of disruptions to oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz increases investor concerns over global energy supplies, supporting the rise in commodity prices and stoking inflation fears.
📈 Stock Market
-
The deterioration in market sentiment translates into pressure on risky assets, including semiconductor equities, despite sustained strong interest in the artificial intelligence sector.
-
Investors remain focused on the further development of the Middle East conflict and the upcoming quarterly earnings of mega-cap tech companies, which will reveal the health of the AI sector and its growth prospects.
-
The session on European trading floors is progressing mostly in slight positive territory, demonstrating the relative resilience of investors despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and rising energy market concerns.
-
The strongest performance is seen in indices from Germany and Spain, where the DAX is gaining around 0.1% and the IBEX 35 is rising by about 0.2%, supported by positive sentiment surrounding certain industrial and financial companies.
-
France's CAC 40, similarly to the broad European Euro Stoxx 50, remains symbolically in the green.
-
The British FTSE 100 is holding close to its opening level with a minor loss.
-
Investors in Europe remain cautious, analyzing the impact of Middle East tensions, the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, and a potential rise in oil prices on the economic outlook and central bank policies.
-
Despite the uncertainty, equity markets remain stable, and investor attention outside of geopolitics is drawn to upcoming corporate quarterly results and the further growth prospects of the technology sector.
🏭 Sectors & Companies
-
Volkswagen is considering the reduction of another 50,000 jobs, as the current austerity program may not be sufficient to improve the company's competitiveness.
-
The German manufacturer is struggling with high production costs, pressure from Chinese automotive brands, and slower demand for electric vehicles in Europe.
-
Additional cutbacks would complement already planned layoffs, which could mean up to approximately 100,000 job reductions across the entire group.
-
The restructuring is intended to help Volkswagen lower costs, but it may spark strong opposition from trade unions and employees.
-
European airlines are under pressure following the rise in oil prices triggered by escalating Middle East tensions.
-
Higher fuel costs could compress the margins of carriers, who are already facing cost pressures and uncertainty regarding travel demand.
-
Shares of companies such as Lufthansa, Ryanair, and TUI are falling, as investors fear a further increase in operating expenses.
-
European oil companies are gaining on stock exchanges following the escalation of the US-Iran conflict, which is driving up oil prices.
-
Investors fear disruptions to commodity supplies from the Middle East, which increases the valuation of energy giants such as BP, Shell, and TotalEnergies.
-
Higher oil prices improve the revenue outlook for fuel producers, but simultaneously increase inflation risks and pressure on other economic sectors.
🪙 Precious Metals
-
The precious metals market is experiencing declines, the foundation of which lies in the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.
-
Gold is retracing by about 0.1% and falling below $4,100 per ounce.
-
Silver is dropping by over 2% and pulling back below $59 per ounce.
💻 Cryptocurrencies
-
Cryptocurrencies also remain under pressure.
-
Bitcoin is falling by over 1.3% and testing the $63,000 level.
-
Ethereum is losing around 0.1% and sliding below $1,800.
TSMC Shows That Companies Are Still Investing Billions in AI
The Week Ahead
Economic Calendar: Warsh's big week (13.07.2026)
Morning Wrap: Strait of Hormuz Closed? (13.07.2026)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.