Market Wrap: SAP Shares Surge—Once Europe’s Largest Company💥

European stock markets opened Monday under slight pressure—the Stoxx Europe 600 is down about 0.2%, and Euro Stoxx 50 futures are trading slightly lower amid geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East.

The main factor driving market sentiment is the lack of progress in negotiations between the U.S. and Iran—over the weekend, there was an exchange of attacks, including an Iranian strike on a base in Kuwait and U.S. “defensive strikes” on Iranian radar installations, which has pushed back the prospect of a deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Geopolitical tensions are driving up oil prices—Brent crude jumped more than 3%, approaching $94 per barrel; in the foreign exchange market, the dollar remains relatively stable, with the DXY index hovering around 99, though the EUR/USD pair is down slightly, trading at 1.1645.

Weak macroeconomic data is adding to the pressure on market sentiment—the European manufacturing PMI fell to 51.6 in May from 52.2 in April, while production costs rose to their highest level in four years due to supply chain disruptions and high energy prices.

In terms of sector performance, technology (+1.37%) and energy (+1.14%) stand out positively as the only sectors posting gains—the technology sector is being driven by AI-related companies (SAP +5.6%, Infineon +2%), while the energy sector is being buoyed by a surge in oil prices.

On the other side of the spectrum, the worst performers are the financial sector (-1.00%) and healthcare (-0.90%); discretionary consumer goods (-0.79%) and staples (-0.83%) are also under pressure.

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