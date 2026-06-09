Market Wrap: The “Bulls” Are Back on the European Trading Floor 💥

European indices are rising on Tuesday – the STOXX 600 is up by around 0.5%, the DAX is up 0.85% to 24,782 points, and the Euro STOXX 50 is up 1.0%. The gains are mainly driven by the banking sector, which is benefiting from the de-escalation in the Middle East – Iran and Israel have halted mutual attacks, which is improving global sentiment, although caution remains as the Strait of Hormuz is still closed. The market is also pricing in an expected 25-basis-point ECB rate hike at Thursday’s meeting, though it is focusing more on the monetary policy path than on the decision itself. Crude oil is falling sharply – WTI is down 2.44% to $89.02, and Brent (OIL) is down 2.01% to $92.25, reflecting a easing of the geopolitical risk premium. The US dollar is weakening – the USD index is down 0.20%, the EUR/USD pair is rising to 1.1566, and USD/PLN is down 0.29% to 3.66.

The financial sector is leading the gains on the Euro STOXX 50 with a rise of +1.43%, pulling Italian banks and UBS along with it. Consumer Staples (+1.61%), Communications (+0.91%) and Industrials (+0.64%) are also performing well. At the other end of the spectrum, Technology (-0.14%), Energy (-0.10%) and Materials (-0.02%) are performing the worst.

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