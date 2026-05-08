Markets Brace for April Labour Data

The US April labour market report is due Friday at 13:30 BST. Markets are forecasting payroll growth of 62k, though that would likely disappoint, with positioning suggesting expectations are closer to March’s stronger 178k print. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.3%, while annual wage growth is forecast to accelerate to 3.8% from 3.5%. If today's NFP comes in strong, investors will focus on where jobs are being created, from resilient professional services to healthcare, the leading job-creating sector so far in 2026.
The reaction in financial markets will depend on both the strength of the NFP number, and the prospect for a wage-price spiral that may impact on the future of Fed policy. Join Kathleen at 13:20 BST and find out more.
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