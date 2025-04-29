Mastercard unveils global framework for seamless stablecoin payments 🤖💰

Mastercard has launched a comprehensive global framework for stablecoin transactions, enabling consumers to spend and merchants to receive stablecoins seamlessly across wallets, cards, and checkouts. Through new partnerships with OKX and Nuvei, as well as integrations with major crypto platforms like MetaMask, Kraken, and Crypto.com, Mastercard is making stablecoins usable just like traditional money at over 150 million locations worldwide.

The initiative includes wallet enablement, merchant settlement options in USDC and other stablecoins, and streamlined cross-border payments via Mastercard Crypto Credential, improving user experience and trust. Mastercard’s Multi-Token Network also supports real-time on-chain transactions, connecting stablecoins to broader financial applications with partners like JPMorgan and Standard Chartered.

This move reinforces Mastercard’s commitment to building a trusted, scalable, and user-friendly digital payments ecosystem for the evolving global economy.

Mastercard’s stock price did not react significantly to this information, which was released yesterday near the end of the trading session. However, the integration of blockchain technology once again places the company among the leaders in payments, ahead of the next payment revolution. The publication coincides with the upcoming regulation of this market in the USA, which could lead to a significant increase in the popularity of stablecoin payments. The STABLE Act is expected to be passed within 1–2 months and will allow traditional banks to offer financial products in stablecoins.

