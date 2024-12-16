MicroStrategy and Palantir Join Nasdaq 100 in Annual Reshuffle, Marking Crypto and AI Milestone

In a significant shake-up announced last Friday, the Nasdaq 100 Index is set to welcome three high-performing tech companies while bidding farewell to three others. The spotlight shines on two tech innovators: MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR.US), the software company turned major Bitcoin investor, and Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US), the AI-driven data analytics powerhouse. Along with Axon Enterprise (AXON.US), they will join the prestigious index effective December 23.

MicroStrategy's addition marks a milestone for the crypto world, as the company's stock has surged 500% this year, driven by its bold Bitcoin strategy. Under Michael Saylor's leadership, the company has transformed from a traditional software business to become the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, with holdings valued at approximately $44 billion.

Equally impressive is Palantir Technologies' ascent, with its stock soaring 343% this year. Co-founded by Peter Thiel, the company has established itself as a leading provider of AI-powered data analysis solutions, serving both government agencies and private enterprises. Its software has become instrumental for U.S. military operations and allied forces in Ukraine and Israel.

Axon Enterprise, the maker of Tasers and police body cameras, completes the trio of new entrants with a 150% year-to-date stock surge, driven by its innovative AI-powered software solutions.

To accommodate these additions, three companies will exit the index: vaccine maker Moderna, server manufacturer Super Micro Computer, and biotech firm Illumina. The rebalancing is expected to trigger significant market activity, with Bloomberg Intelligence estimating at least $22 billion in ETF-related buying across various stocks.

The changes reflect the growing influence of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence in the tech sector, with MicroStrategy and Palantir serving as prime examples of how traditional tech companies can evolve and thrive in emerging markets.

US100 (D1 Interval)

The Nasdaq-100 index, represented by the US100 contract, is trading at all-time highs. The mid-November high at 21,255 acts as the initial support level for bulls, with the mid-July high of 20,895, closely aligned with the 50-day SMA at 20,851, providing additional support. For bears, key targets include the 100-day SMA and the August highs near 19,917, which serve as critical downside levels.

The RSI is consolidating near the overbought zone, reflecting sustained bullish momentum. Meanwhile, the MACD is narrowing but continues to display bullish divergence, underscoring the strength of the prevailing upward trend. Source: xStation