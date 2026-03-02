Middle East Tensions Rattle Global Markets

Despite the scale of what many view as an unprecedented geopolitical flashpoint, the reaction across financial markets has so far been measured. The situation remains highly fluid, and headline risk will continue to loom large over asset prices in the days ahead. Even so, equity markets are still trading within recent ranges, and the spike in oil has been contained, with Brent crude holding below $80 per barrel.
In previous years, a sustained Middle East conflict, particularly one involving direct hostilities between the US and Iran and attacks on US allies - would likely have triggered severe market disruption and lasting economic fallout. By comparison, if oil were to hold around a 7.5% daily decline, it would rank as the 53rd largest one-day drop on record, according to Bloomberg data. Significant, certainly, but far from a full-scale rout.
A geopolitical premium, but no surge to $100 oil
So why the relative calm? Crucially, neither side has targeted major oil or gas infrastructure. OPEC has announced plans to raise output next month to offset potential supply disruptions, and Iran has indicated it does not intend to formally close the Strait of Hormuz. Although a tanker was struck by a drone in the Strait over the weekend, the vessel was relatively small and responsibility remains unclear.
As a result, while a geopolitical risk premium is being priced into oil, reflecting, in part, higher insurance costs for shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz - markets are not yet bracing for triple-digit crude prices.
Join us live and find out more.
Daily Summary – Indices rebound as oil markets await further developments
Iran: Situation overview and outlook
BREAKING: Another strong increase of oil inventories. Oil WTI close to 74
Navigating Middle East uncertainty and tariff risks
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.