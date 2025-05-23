Read more
Mixed retail sales data from Canada

15:34 23 May 2025

Retail sales from Canada (in April) came in at 0.8% MoM vs 0.7% exp. and -0.4% previously

  • Core retail sales dropped -0.7% vs -0.1% exp. and 0.5% previously

Market News

23.05.2025
18:55

Daily summary: Wall Street loses on Trump tariff fear; gold and EURUSD surge

U.S. stock indices pulled back today following Donald Trump's announcement of a proposed 50% tariff on the European Union, set to take effect as...

 18:34

US bonds are partially giving back their gains following Trump's announcement 📉

The initial market reaction to Trump's suggestion of imposing a 50% tariff on EU products caused investors to shift towards a risk-off strategy, leading...

 16:44

Fed members comment on US economy & monetary policy 🏛️EURUSD gains 0,6%

Remarks from Federal Reserve Members Schmid (Fed): “When making decisions on monetary policy, the Fed must carefully assess how much...
