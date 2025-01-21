Moderna secures funding to develop bird flu vaccine; shares gain 4.5% 💉

Shares of Moderna (MRNA.US), which is best known as a major player in the international vaccine market, gained nearly 4.5% today after it received a government grant to, among other things, accelerate the development of a proprietary vaccine for avian flu.

The funding package will finance the expansion of clinical trials for up to five additional avian flu subtypes and provide additional support for late-stage development and licensing of prepandemic mRNA-based vaccines. The grant was made before the inauguration of Donald Trump's presidency.

The company's fundamental situation does not look very good. The company is not generating profits, behind which is an irregular and small revenue structure. Debt is growing, and with it, so is the overall employment level. The company's spending pressure remains very high. The company's shares have lost nearly 66% over the past year. Source: XTB

The company's shares are trading at the lowest levels seen since 2020. Source: xStation