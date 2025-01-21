Moderna secures funding to develop bird flu vaccine; shares gain 4.5% 💉

Shares of Moderna (MRNA.US), which is best known as a major player in the international vaccine market, gained nearly 4.5% today after it received a government grant to, among other things, accelerate the development of a proprietary vaccine for avian flu.
The funding package will finance the expansion of clinical trials for up to five additional avian flu subtypes and provide additional support for late-stage development and licensing of prepandemic mRNA-based vaccines. The grant was made before the inauguration of Donald Trump's presidency.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
The company's fundamental situation does not look very good. The company is not generating profits, behind which is an irregular and small revenue structure. Debt is growing, and with it, so is the overall employment level. The company's spending pressure remains very high. The company's shares have lost nearly 66% over the past year. Source: XTB
The company's shares are trading at the lowest levels seen since 2020. Source: xStation
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.