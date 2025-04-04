Morning wrap (05.04.2025)

- Sentiments on Wall Street remain pesimistic as futures on VIX rises 1.6% today morning after the worst since March 2020 S&P session yesterday. The leading US stock market index tumbled more than 4%.
- Today, also futures on European indices are slightly down, suggesting further pressure on equity markets ahead of key US macro report today - the Non-Farm Payrolls for March (13:30 PM GMT) and Fed chair Powell's speech (4:25 PM GMT)
- EURUSD gains almost 0.3 while USDIDX drops 0.2%. The 10-year treasuries yields fell almost 6 bps falling below 4% level as investors price in higher recession risk for the US economy
- Gold price is down almost 0.3% today, while silver slides 0.55% after yesterday, very weak session for precious metals market
- Durign the Asian session markets plummeted to their lowest level in two months, extending a worldwide equity selloff sparked by Trump's latest tariff threats, which pushed investors into safe-haven assets.
- Japanese stocks fell to their lowest level since August. Global junk bonds have weakened the most since March 2020.
- Singapore retail sales fell -3.6% YoY vs -0.2% exp. and 4.5% rise previously. Swiss unempolyment rate in March came in at 2.8% vs 2.7% exp. and 2.7% previously
- French President Macron advised corporations to halt investments in the US. In reaction to US tariffs. What's more, France is urging the EU to impose sanctions on US technology businesses. Also,China warned it will take countermeasures to protect its own interests.
- In commodities, oil continues the decline, falling 0.3% to $69 level. The OPEC+ suddenly expanded supplies by three times the planned level in May. NATGAS futures are slightly down today
- Across the agricultural commodities cotton futures on ICE continues the 'crash' started 2 April, falling 1.7% today. CBOT wheat and corn prices are slightly up, rising in 0.2%-0.3% rangt today
- Donald Trump commented that markets reaction was 'anticipated' by him and the White House. Also, Trump said, that he 'would consider deal where China approves TikTok sale in exchange for tariff relief.'
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.