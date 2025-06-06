Morning wrap (06.06.2025)

- Futures on US indices posting gains, although the US500 pulled back yesterday after surpassing the 6,000-point mark. Today, the US500 and US100 are up by around 0.5–0.6%. Futures in Europe also indicate a slightly higher open.
- Global market focus today will be on the U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, due at 12:30 PM GMT. Earlier, at 9:00 AM GMT, revised retail sales data and GDP from the Eurozone will be released.
- In the precious metals market, all major metals continue to rise. Silver is up another 0.8%, reaching a 13-year high at $36 per ounce. Platinum is the strongest performer today with almost 1.5% rise, while gold is rising by 0.4% to $3,363 per ounce.
- Oil is posting slight losses, while natural gas futures are gaining more than 1.2%, reaching $3.70 per MMBtu. In the cryptocurrency market, sentiment is mixed—Bitcoin is trading at $103,000, down nearly 10% from its all-time high. Slightly more optimism can be seen among so-called memecoins.
- Industrial production in Germany fell by -2% year-over-year (seasonally adjusted), compared to forecasts of -1.4% and a previous reading of -0.42%. On a monthly basis, production declined by -1.4%, while expectations were for a -1% drop following a 3% increase in the previous month.
- The German Trade Balance came in at 14.6 billion euro vs 19.1 billon euro exp. and 21.1 billion euro previously. Export dropped -1.7% MoM vs -1.4% exp. and 1.1% rise previously. Imports surged by 3.9% monthly vs 0.5% exp. and -1.4% previously
