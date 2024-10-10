Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Morning wrap (10.10.2024)

06:51 10 October 2024
  • Yesterday's session on Wall Street was one of the very successful ones. The Dow Jones gained 1% and approached historic highs, while the S&P 500 recorded its 44th record close, this year. U.S. index contracts are also gaining slightly this morning
  • Markets await the U.S. CPI report for September at 1:30 PM BST.; expectations point to 2.3% y/y (the lowest reading since 2021) and 0.1% m/m, as well as 3.2% y/y and 0.2% in the core inflation reading.
  • Among BigTech companies, Alphabet (Google) shares were the weakest performers yesterday, falling 1.5% amid the risk of an unfavorable business split as a result of a US Department of Justice investigation. 
  • Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC reported monthly sales estimates above expectations (13% q/q growth vs. 8-12% own forecasts and 39% y/y), company pointed to strong AI demand as major catalyst; expects another 9-10% q/q growth in Q4 2024; we can expect a flood of optimism in chip sector today
  • Yesterday's Fed minutes did not cause any surprise in the markets. The U.S. dollar continued to strengthen, and yields on 10-year Treasury bonds rose to 4.07%, up about 5 basis points
  • Statements by Fed members indicate that the Federal Reserve is prepared to slow the pace of cuts if necessary. It recognizes higher inflation risks, but remains inclined that inflation will steadily slide to the 2% target while the economy and labor market remain in solid shape
  • The Fed's Mary Daly indicated that one or two rate cuts are likely this year, while U.S. businesses point to circumstances favoring a moderate improvement in sentiment
  • China's Hang Seng Index is rebounding nearly 4% today, after China announced bond buying as one method of stimulating economic growth. The PBoC also created special swap facilities for banks, insurers and funds
  • Due to the rebound in China, Australia's ASX rose 0.5%, although gains in Asia were decidedly muted as market attention focused on the rebound in China. The Nikkkei rose 0.3%, while the KOSPI rose by 0.15%
  • Japan's PPI inflation in September rose 2.8% y/y vs. 2.3% forecast and 2.5% in August. The month-on-month increase turned out to be flat, a -0.3% decline was expected. Bank lending in the country rose 2.7% y/y. The yen is far from strengthening, however, and is trading around 149.4, gaining 0.11%
  • Gold and silver are gaining slightly in the 0.2-0.3% range, while palladium and platinum are trading close to a 1.5% rebound. Agricultural commodities are mostly trading higher, with wheat gaining more than 1.7% and cotton a symbolic 0.4%. Tomorrow, investors will learn the updated USDA WASDE supply and demand estimates report, which could raise volatility in the agricultural commodities market.
  • Brent crude oil, supported by gains in China gains 0.6% above $77 per barrel. Crypto market sentiment is consistently weak, with bitcoin trading below $62k.
  • Yesterday's reports indicate that Joe Biden with Israeli President Netanyahu had a constructive and important conversation on the response to Iran and escalation in the Middle East; moments after, Washington indicated that a repeat of the Gaza tragedy, in the Lebanese area will not happen, which we can perceive as an attempt to de-escalate 
  • OpenAI expects to reach profitability in 2029, but by then expects total losses to be more than $44 billion

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

10.10.2024
18:47

Daily Summary: Markets continue the sell-off as inflation ticks higher

Norwegian CPI (for September) came in 3% YoY vs 3.2% exp. and 2.6% previously (0.3% MoM vs 0.5% exp. and -0.9% previously) Japanese yen strengthened...

 18:01

Celsius Holdings stock price rises after NACS show📈

The National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) show pushed Celsius Holdings (CELH.US) stock price up more than 12% to its highest level in more...

 15:37

BREAKING: EIA NATGAS storage data above expectations

Natural gas inventories rose by 82 billion cubic feet last week, slightly below the expected 76 billion and higher than the previous 55 billion cubic feet....
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 11 October 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 10 October 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 10 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 10 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 7 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 17 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 10 October 2026
_ga cc 10 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 8 April 2025
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 4 November 2025
_omappvp cc 22 September 2035
_omappvs cc 10 October 2024
_uetsid cc 11 October 2024
_uetvid cc 4 November 2025
_fbp cc 8 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 10 October 2026
lang
_ttp cc 4 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 4 November 2025
_ttp cc 4 November 2025
hubspotutk cc 8 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 8 April 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 10 October 2026
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 10 October 2025
lidc cc 11 October 2024
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 8 April 2025

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator