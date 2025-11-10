Morning Wrap (10.11.2025)

, when the technology sector saw significant declines and the Nasdaq briefly dropped around 2%, U.S. equity markets managed to recover. In the end, the

tarted the week on a distinctly positive note, driven by expectations of a soon-to-end U.S. government shutdown. The U.S. Senate passed the first bill necessary to reopen the administration by a 60-40 vote, and media reports indicated that there are now enough votes to break the stalemate.

Hopes for a compromise in Washington boosted global investor sentiment, weakened the dollar, and supported Asian currencies. Regional stock indices posted solid gains:

Gold continued its upward trend, surpassing the $4,050 per ounce level.

In forex markets, currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars benefited from optimism over the thaw in China-U.S. relations, while the euro and Swiss franc traded in narrow ranges, reflecting stable sentiment. T

he Japanese yen weakened, with USD/JPY rising toward 154.00 in response t