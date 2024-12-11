Morning Wrap (11.12.2024)

- Asian markets mixed ahead of key US inflation data. Japan's Nikkei is flat, China's CSI 300 up 0.2%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.6%. South Korea's KOSPI gains 0.8% as markets stabilize.
- China's Central Economic Work Conference begins today amid dovish policy signals. Politburo indicates looser monetary policy and fiscal stimulus for 2025. ANZ warns US tariffs could reduce China's GDP by 1.5%.
- Political crisis deepens in Syria as rebels overthrow Assad government and take control of Damascus. Markets watching implications for regional stability and Iran's influence.
- Japan's wholesale inflation rises for third straight month, fueling BOJ rate hike speculation. Markets split on potential rate increase at next week's meeting following Fed decision.
- South Korean President Yoon faces criminal investigation over martial law declaration. Police raid presidential office amid ongoing political turmoil.
- Oil edges higher with Brent at $72.67 and WTI at $69.07. API data shows unexpected 0.5M barrel build in US crude inventories versus 1.3M draw forecast.
- Singapore raises 2024 GDP growth forecast to 3.6% from 2.6%. MAS expected to maintain current policy settings in January review.
- Gold steady at $2,694 on geopolitical tensions. Copper gains to $9,277 on China stimulus hopes. Taiwan raises alert over increased Chinese naval activity.
- Myanmar's economy forecast to contract 1% this fiscal year as floods compound conflict-related challenges, World Bank downgrades outlook.
- Markets await US CPI data and Fed meeting next week. Key focus on BOJ policy decision and China's economic planning conference outcomes.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.