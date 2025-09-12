Morning wrap (12.09.2025)

- After yesterday’s gains, equity markets are stabilizing in the morning hours, with U.S. and European index futures showing little volatility, moving within a narrow range of -0.05% to +0.05%.
- The key data releases today will be inflation figures from Germany and GDP reading from the United Kingdom, along with the preliminary reading of U.S. consumer sentiment and inflation expectations from the University of Michigan survey.
- The U.S. dollar is down about 0.3%, while gold is up over 0.5% and silver nearly 1.4%. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields have risen more than 2 basis points, climbing above 4.03%. The EUR/USD is trading flat at around 1.173.
- Oil and natural gas futures are down about 0.5%, while volatility in the agricultural commodities market remains very limited. Bitcoin has broken above $115,700, gaining about 1%, while Ethereum has surged more than 2.5%, moving past the $4,500 mark.
- In the Asian session, equities mostly advanced. Shares of Alibaba in China jumped on optimism surrounding the company’s new AI initiatives, while TSMC, SK Hynix, and Samsung also posted gains.
- Yesterday, weekly US jobless claims rose to their highest level since 2021, fuelling expectations that Fed members will cut interest rates during the September 16-17th meeting.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.