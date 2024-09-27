Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Morning wrap (27.09.2024)

06:43 27 September 2024
  • Asian stocks rallied, with Chinese markets leading the charge after Beijing announced broad stimulus measures. China's blue-chip index is on track for its best week since 2008, up 15% for the week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is headed for a nearly 13% weekly gain, its biggest since 1998.
  • The People's Bank of China cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 50 basis points to 6.6%, releasing about 1 trillion yuan ($142 billion) in liquidity. It also lowered the 7-day and 14-day reverse repo rates by 20 basis points each.
  • China plans to issue special sovereign bonds worth about 2 trillion yuan ($284 billion) this year as part of a fresh fiscal stimulus. The funds will be used for various measures including consumer subsidies and support for families with multiple children.
  • Commodities linked to China's economy surged. Iron ore prices rose above $100 a metric ton, copper broke the $10,000 a ton mark, gold hit another record, and silver reached a 12-year high.
  • Oil prices eased for a third day and were on track for a weekly decline. Brent crude futures gained 0.13% to $70.96 per barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.21% to $67.53. The weekly losses were attributed to expectations of increased output from Libya and OPEC+.
  • Japan's industrial output is expected to have fallen 0.9% in August from July, due to weak overseas demand and factory suspensions caused by a typhoon. The data will be released on Monday.
  • South Korea's exports are forecast to have risen 6.5% in September year-on-year, marking the 12th straight month of growth but at a slowing pace. The country is expected to post a trade surplus for the 16th consecutive month.
  • The U.S. core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, is due later today. Forecasts center around a monthly rise of 0.2%.
  • Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is holding a leadership contest today, with results expected around 14:20 JST (08:20 BST). The outcome could influence Japanese monetary policy and the yen, which hit a three-week low of 145.56 per dollar.
  • In corporate news, Toyota's global production fell 11% in August, declining for a seventh straight month. The drop was attributed to a typhoon, a certification scandal in Japan, and production pauses for two SUV models in the U.S.
  • Intel and the U.S. government are reportedly close to finalizing $8.5 billion in direct funding for the chipmaker, with discussions at an advanced stage.
  • EURUSD is down 0.12%, silver is down 0.4% and gold is lower 0.16% currently near new all-time-high. Cryptocurrency market is higher with recent gains; currently Bitcoin is up 0.33% today and Ethereum is trading almost 0.23% higher.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

03.10.2024
06:46

Chart of the day: GBPUSD (03.10.2024)

The British pound is losing dynamically this morning following comments by BoE Chairman Bailey, who suggested that, as a banker, he sees an opportunity...

 06:34

Morning wrap (03.10.2024)

Yesterday's session on Wall Street ended in mixed sentiment. On an intraday basis, all indices traded in the +-0.2% range, with the Russell 2000...
02.10.2024
18:56

Daily summary: USDJPY surges 1.8% as US dollar gains 🗽Mixed sentiments on Wall Street; oil prices drop

Wednesday's session on European stock markets ended in a mixed mood. Germany's DAX closed the session nearly 0.33% lower, while France's...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator