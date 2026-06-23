Morning Wrap - De-escalation in Hormuz, SpaceX drop fuels Big Tech decline (23.06.2026)

Oil price drop: A barrel of Brent crude has fallen below the 78 USD level, as the market reacts to the de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Breakthrough in US-Iran talks: Negotiations in Switzerland have yielded progress. The parties agreed to establish a special communication line to avoid conflicts when vessels pass through the strategic Strait of Hormuz . Additionally, both countries pledged to guarantee the territorial integrity of Lebanon.

Negotiations: So far, issues regarding the unfreezing of Iranian assets and matters concerning Iranian oil exports have been settled.

Mixed message from Donald Trump: Trump commented that a lot of oil is flowing out of the Strait of Hormuz and commodity prices have dropped significantly. However, he warned that the US has full control over the strait and can instantly restore the blockade if Iran fails to comply with the terms of the agreement.