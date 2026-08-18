Morning Wrap: Oil Brent surpasses 91 USD (18.08.2026)

(the highest since 2007), and Japanese 10-year yields rose to ~2.95% (levels not seen in three decades).

(the highest since 2007), and Japanese 10-year yields rose to ~2.95% (levels not seen in three decades).

(the highest since 2007), and Japanese 10-year yields rose to ~2.95% (levels not seen in three decades).

(the highest since 2007), and Japanese 10-year yields rose to ~2.95% (levels not seen in three decades).

(the highest since 2007), and Japanese 10-year yields rose to ~2.95% (levels not seen in three decades).

(the highest since 2007), and Japanese 10-year yields rose to ~2.95% (levels not seen in three decades).

Globally, we are observing a clear decline in the amount of US Treasury bonds held. In June, there was a drop

to $9.299 trillion

, driven by portfolio reductions by investors from

Japan, the UK, and China