Morning Wrap- Oil drops after Trump announces peace (12.06.2026)

, which has halted planned US strikes and triggered sudden optimism in global markets.

, which has halted planned US strikes and triggered sudden optimism in global markets.

, which has halted planned US strikes and triggered sudden optimism in global markets.

, which has halted planned US strikes and triggered sudden optimism in global markets.

, which has halted planned US strikes and triggered sudden optimism in global markets.

, which has halted planned US strikes and triggered sudden optimism in global markets.

President Donald Trump has announced a near-agreement with Iran

President Donald Trump has announced a near-agreement with Iran

President Donald Trump has announced a near-agreement with Iran

President Donald Trump has announced a near-agreement with Iran

President Donald Trump has announced a near-agreement with Iran

President Donald Trump has announced a near-agreement with Iran

A peace agreement could be signed in Europe as early as this weekend