Morning Wrap: Trump Announces a “Pause”. Another 10-Day Ultimatum!

Yesterday’s session on Wall Street ended with a strong sell-off, with major U.S. indices posting one of their worst days since the beginning of the Middle East conflict. The S&P 500 fell by more than 1.7%, the Dow Jones declined by 1%, while the Nasdaq closed the day down 2.4%.

After the close of the U.S. session, President Donald Trump announced a pause in the planned strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure. The pause is set to last 10 days, ending on April 6 at 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

President Trump stated that talks with Tehran are progressing very well and that the expanded diplomatic window may bring the long-awaited outcome of de-escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf.

Nevertheless, additional forms of pressure on Iran are emerging. The Pentagon is considering deploying 10,000 troops despite the announced pause in attacks.

Despite the declared “pause” in U.S. actions, oil prices remain slightly above the $100 per barrel level.

It should be emphasized that despite the suspension of airstrikes on Iranian energy facilities, the conflict remains unresolved, with ongoing reports of reciprocal missile attacks.

The Asian session was mixed. Modest declines were recorded in Japan, Korea, and Australia, while Chinese indices performed relatively better.

On the Forex market, Japan’s Finance Minister Katayama struck a firm tone, warning that authorities are closely monitoring the market and are ready to act. She also announced a G7 finance ministers’ call and emphasized the possibility of “decisive steps,” typically associated with intervention risk.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set today’s USD/CNY reference rate at 6.9141, compared to market expectations of 6.9083.

Cyclone Narelle hit Australia, disrupting LNG supplies from the country.

On the precious market, we are seeing a rebound following recent sharp declines. Gold is up around 2%, testing the $4500, while silver is gaing around 3%, breaking above $70.