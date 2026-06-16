  
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

14:22 · 16 June 2026

Nasdaq near record high 🔼 Is a double top forming?

The decline in oil prices and the prospect of the Strait of Hormuz reopening have triggered a surge of optimism on Wall Street, further supported by SpaceX’s IPO and solid macroeconomic data from the US economy. The recent sell-off in AI-related stocks such as Oracle and Broadcom has largely been erased, as investors rushed back into the market, pushing the index above the 30,000-point mark once again. The key question now is whether the bulls have enough momentum to break through to new record highs.

From a technical analysis perspective, the uptrend remains firmly intact. However, the pace of the rally over the past few sessions raises some questions. Since 11 June, the index has gained nearly 2,200 points, a move that appears unusually strong by historical standards. At the same time, both the RSI and MACD indicators on the daily chart have been trending lower since May, creating a bearish divergence with price action.

While it is impossible to predict whether the US100 will surpass its early-June record, the index is currently only around 300 points away from that level, suggesting that market sentiment may be approaching euphoric territory. Ahead of the US market open, futures are trading slightly lower on an intraday basis.

Source: xStation5

16 June 2026, 14:56

US OPEN: SpaceX pushes Amazon off the TOP 5 podium. Wall Street awaits Warsh's debut
16 June 2026, 11:46

Oil slips 3% 📉 Will the price fall below $80?
16 June 2026, 11:33

European stocks on the rise again 🔼 EU50 near record high
16 June 2026, 10:16

Oil prices fall, and stocks benefit from peace dividend, as SpaceX is still flying high

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Indices