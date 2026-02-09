NATGAS slides 6% on shifting weather forecasts

Natural gas prices have retreated by more than 6% at the start of the new week. Looking back to last Friday's peak, the price is now down as much as 12%. Markets are currently testing the $3.2 USD/MMBtu level, representing the local lows from early last week. Should this support be breached, prices would hit their lowest level since mid-January, with the potential to decline toward a significant demand zone around $2.8–$3.0 USD/MMBtu.
Primary drivers of the decline:
-
Shifting weather forecasts: Following January’s Arctic blast, meteorological models now indicate a warming trend across key US regions (such as the Midwest and Northeast), curtailing gas consumption for space heating.
-
Inventory dynamics: The latest storage report revealed a massive draw of 360 bcf (for the week ending January 30). However, upcoming temperature forecasts point to a significant reduction in heating requirements for February.
-
Stockpiles: Inventories remain above year-ago levels, while sitting marginally below the five-year average.
-
Softer industrial demand: Seasonal reductions in activity within the chemical and energy sectors, coupled with high storage efficiency, are weighing on prices.
Inventory and Seasonality Inventories remain relatively close to the five-year average. Forecasts suggest that gas consumption from the start of February will be significantly lower, which should result in smaller weekly drawdowns moving forward. Source: EIA
Heating Degree Days (HDD) The forecasted number of heating degree days for February 22 has risen toward the five-year average. Nonetheless, historical seasonality indicates a clear reduction in heating needs during the second half of February. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP
Technical Outlook Prices fell sharply at the start of the week. If the support near $3.2 USD is broken, the price may head toward the next demand zone situated between $2.8 and $3.0 USD/MMBtu. Source: xStation5
US OPEN: Blowout Payrolls Signal Slower Path for Rate Cuts?
US jobs data surprises to the upside, and boosts stocks and pushes back Fed rate cut expectations
BREAKING: US100 jumps amid stronger than expected US NFP report
Market wrap: Oil gains amid US - Iran tensions 📈 European indices muted before US NFP report
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.