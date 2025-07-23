Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

NATGAS with 5% pullback due to new weather forecasts

18:47 23 July 2025

NATGAS in the US is retreating quite significantly following new weather forecasts, which indicate that temperatures could drop significantly in early August, even below normal. Currently, despite higher-than-normal temperatures, gas consumption is not higher than normal. High production is responsible for the recent decline in gas prices. Furthermore, high supplies in Europe are alleviating concerns about insufficient supplies before the winter season.

Weather forecasts are changing significantly. A significant drop in temperatures from the northeast is visible in early August. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

The decline in the November 25-November 26 spread indicates significantly lower demand for gas in the upcoming winter season than next year. This spread could be a determinant of the current price. If the spread were to rebound, a significant impact on the current price could be expected. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

The price is falling after rollover (today's price change since opening is almost -5%). Local lows from May are currently being tested. If support at $3 were to be broken, then the path to $2.25-$2.50 would be open. It's worth noting that last year's summer period saw significantly lower levels than June, meaning that seasonal increases during the summer may not always occur. However, seasonality still points to potential upside. Source: xStation5

 

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

04.08.2025
06:42

Morning Wrap (04.08.2025)

Monday's session on stock markets looks relatively quiet. Futures contracts in Europe and the US are gaining value after significant declines on...
01.08.2025
18:45

Daily summary: Wall Street and dollar sell off on weak macro data (01.08.2025)

August begins with the topic of tariffs and disappointing macroeconomic data from the U.S., which are pushing American indices down from their recent...

 18:01

Three markets to watch next week (01.08.2025)

The final days of July brought increased volatility in the markets, driven on one hand by the hawkish stance of the Fed, and on the other by strong earnings...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app