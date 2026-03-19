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CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

16:24 · 19 March 2026

NATGAS with little reaction to EIA data 🔍 Warm weather in the US

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U.S. natural gas storage change (in billion cubic feet, bcf): +35 bcf vs +39 bcf expected and -38 bcf previously. The Henry Hub (NATGAS) contract showed a muted reaction to the lower-than-expected data.

Source: xStation5

Warm weather in key U.S. states is contributing to lower volatility in gas contracts despite broader gains across energy markets driven by the Middle East conflict. The U.S. remains a net energy exporter and, compared to Europe—which is significantly more dependent on the Middle East - has a more resilient domestic energy sector.

Source: NOAA

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