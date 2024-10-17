Netflix Exceeds Expectations in Third Quarter, Ad-Supported Subscription Hits the Mark

On Thursday, October 17, 2024, Netflix presented its third-quarter results. Analyst consensus projected revenues of $9.78 billion, earnings per share of $5.15, and an increase in active subscribers by 4.5 million. The company managed to surpass expectations in every category, achieving $9.82 billion in revenue, $5.4 earnings per share, and an impressive 5.07 million new active subscribers (+15% year-over-year). After the announcement, shares rose by over 4% to $716 at the time of writing.

Significant Subscription Growth

The increase of 5.1 million subscribers, well above forecasts, deserves special attention. This is a clear indication that Netflix is effectively coping with growing competition in the streaming market. The company consistently implements its strategy of diversification and strengthening its offer, which is reflected in the development of the advertising segment. Ad-supported subscriptions grew by an impressive 35% quarter-over-quarter, confirming the accuracy of the chosen strategy. Netflix plans to further expand this model to new markets in 2025, which could become a significant source of revenue in the future. The significant increase in operating margin to 30% from 22% a year earlier and exceeding expectations regarding earnings per share cannot be overlooked.

New Format and Content Will Be Available to Subscribers

Netflix announces interesting novelties in its offer, including the long-awaited second season of "Squid Game," and also enters the new-for-them area of sports broadcasting. The planned boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, as well as NFL game broadcasts during the Christmas period, are clear signals that the company intends to expand its offer to include live events, which may attract new subscribers and increase engagement of existing ones.

Forecasts for Further Growth

Despite impressive results, Netflix faces certain challenges. Growing competition in the streaming market forces continuous investments in new content and innovations. Additionally, although the advertising segment is growing, the company does not expect it to be the main driver of revenue growth before 2026. An interesting change is also the planned discontinuation of reporting subscriber numbers from the first quarter of 2025, which may affect how investors evaluate the company's results. Looking ahead, Netflix forecasts a 15% revenue growth for the entire year of 2024 and an improvement in operating margin to 27%.

In summary, Netflix's results for the third quarter of 2024 confirm the company's strong market position and ability to adapt. Exceeding analyst expectations in key indicators, combined with plans to develop its offer and ad-supported accounts, suggests that Netflix is on track to further strengthen its position. Investors will certainly closely monitor the development of the company's new initiatives, especially in the area of live streaming and advertising monetization, which may become key growth factors in the coming years.