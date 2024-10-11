Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Netflix: Q3 earnings preview

15:16 11 October 2024

Netflix: Q3 earnings preview

Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected to come in a $5.16, significantly higher than the $4.88 for Q2.

Analysts have recently upgraded their expectations for Netflix’s EPS estimates and revenue estimates have also been upgraded a touch. However, net income has been revised down slightly, by 0.11%.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

Another strong quarter for Netflix

Analysts are expecting a strong set of results for Netflix. If it can meet analyst expectations, then EPS of $5.16 would be a growth rate of 38.4% YoY. Revenues are forecast to rise 14.4% YoY, with net income expected to be more than 33% higher on an annual basis. The market is expecting Netflix’s growth rate to be stronger than its peers in the streaming sector, and if Netflix reports a strong quarter of results, it could solidify its position as the top global streaming service and pulling further away from the likes of Disney + and Paramount.

Netflix gives with one hand, but could take away with another

From a content perspective, Netflix has had another stellar year, with the new season of Bridgerton filling the gap left behind by the end of The Crown in 2023. Baby Reindeer was a global smash in 2024, and the new comedy series, Nobody Wants This, has performed well with global audiences in recent weeks. There is also a strong content schedule for 2025. Netflix will show the Christmas schedule of the National Football League for the first time, and it will start showing wrestling on WWE Raw from 2025. Season 2 of Squid Game will be released on December 26, and the new season of Stranger Things is out next year. These major new content releases could give Netflix the opportunity to raise prices from next year.

Compared to its peers in the streaming sector, Netflix has not raised prices in recent years. Also, after a spate of changes at Netflix, for example, a crackdown on password sharing, introducing a cheaper tier of membership with adverts, and eliminating the most basic level of membership in many markets, the company needs to come up with something new to boost revenue in the coming quarters.

With Netflix investing heavily in new content and features, this could be a good time to raise prices. Currently a standard plan without adverts is just over $15 per month for US users, this could be raised to $17 per month with a 12% increase. We doubt that Netflix could justify raising prices too much higher than this level at this stage.

Why Netflix can get away with a price increase

A price increase may not prove too controversial, for example, Netflix saw its subscriber base grow when it cracked down on password sharing. Added to that, a Netflix subscription is considered a necessity for some, and an affordable luxury for others, that saves on the cost of a night out or a trip to the cinema. Thus, we believe that price increases could be absorbed well by a global audience hooked on Netflix shows.

The company may choose to announce any potential price increases at a later date; however, we think that if price hikes are not formally announced on the 17th, then they may tout the possibility of the increase on next week’s call.

Subscriber numbers to be scrapped in 2025

The subscriber numbers are also worth noting, this is the penultimate report where subscriber figures are included. Netflix will scrap reporting on subscriber numbers from 2025. Subscriber growth this year has been strong, in Q2 subscriber figures rose by 8.05 million, and Netflix now has 277.65mn subscribers worldwide. The company expects there to be more upside to subscriber numbers from the crackdown on password sharing, but we will be watching to see if there are signs that this boost to revenue is starting to fade. However, the subscriber metric is essentially pointless at this stage as it will be scrapped from next year, so the focus could shift to revenue growth.

Record high stock price ahead of earnings report

The Netflix stock price is at an interesting junction as we lead up to this earnings report. The share price reached a record high of $733.40 on 11th October, and it has been hovering around these highs ever since. The stock price has risen by more than 50% YTD, and the price-to-earnings ratio is a fairly chunky 46.41. However, the 12-month forward P/E ratio is 34.9. This is a sign that the market is expecting strong earnings growth in the coming quarters, rather than a decline in the stock price.

What analysts think about Netflix

Analysts are generally bullish on the stock, and the majority of analysts have a ‘buy’ recommendation for Netflix, although the stock price has already outperformed the average target price of $721.

Thus, there is a risk that the market could be disappointed if Netflix cannot deliver the goods for last quarter. Overall, we think that the company has a high chance of meeting expectations for Q3 earnings, but a negative shock could weigh heavily on the share price.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

11.10.2024
19:07

Daily summary: Inflationary pressures knocking back at the US' door. Major banks outperformed consensus

  Wall Street opened higher despite bearish premarket trading. S&P500 gains 0.47%, Dow Jones adds 0.75%, Nasdaq trades 0.25% higher and...

 18:31

Wolfspeed on the final stage of negotiating a meaningful contract 📈

Wolfspeed (WOLF.US) is gaining more than 22% today following news of the potentially near finalization of the negotiation process regarding a major contract...

 15:50

US Open: Bullish Friday following banks' Q3 results

After yesterday's stagnation, US equities have entered Friday on an upbeat note. S&P500 trades 0.4% higher, Dow Jones rebounds 0.6%, small-cap...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 11 October 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 10 October 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 10 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 10 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 7 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 17 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 10 October 2026
_ga cc 10 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 8 April 2025
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 4 November 2025
_omappvp cc 22 September 2035
_omappvs cc 10 October 2024
_uetsid cc 11 October 2024
_uetvid cc 4 November 2025
_fbp cc 8 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 10 October 2026
lang
_ttp cc 4 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 4 November 2025
_ttp cc 4 November 2025
hubspotutk cc 8 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 8 April 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 10 October 2026
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 10 October 2025
lidc cc 11 October 2024
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 8 April 2025

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator