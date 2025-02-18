Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

No deal on Ukraine, but markets keep the faith

14:22 18 February 2025

Donald Trump continues to be the dominant force for financial markets. First there was the Trump trade, then the tariff trade, the delayed tariff trade, and now the peace in Ukraine trade. Trump is central to all of this, which means that traders and investors need to watch his every move.

Talks are first step in path to end to the conflict

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

The first round of talks between the US and Russia have ended. So far, the talks are between foreign ministers and there is no date set for President Trump to meet Putin face to face. It is clear that Europe and Ukraine remain out in the cold and are likely to be the price takers for any deal, if and when something is agreed. The lack of a resolution is no surprise, this is the first set of talks, and it is a complex situation that could require weeks and months to get a concrete plan in place for peace between Ukraine and Russia. The good news is that in a statement released after the meetings between the US and Russian teams, the two sides have agreed to further talks  to work on a ‘path to ending the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.’ In a possible overture to Ukraine, the statement also added that it wanted to find a solution that was ‘sustainable and acceptable to all sides.’

Markets stick with Trump’s plan for now

Trump has ripped up the playbook when it comes to dealing with Russia, and the markets are keeping the faith with the US President for now. Stocks are higher across the board in Europe, and defense names like BAE Systems and Rolls Royce continue to be among the top performers in the FTSE 100, as the market continues to expect a resolution to this conflict.

The potential for peace in Ukraine is also playing out in the commodity and bond markets. Since President Trump’s inauguration, German sovereign bonds have underperformed US Treasuries and UK Gilts, as the prospect of peace boosts hopes for a prolonged recovery in the European economy, and in Germany’s embattled manufacturing sector. If peace talks end, then we could see haven demand put downwards pressure on German yields. For now, the prospect of a resolution remains intact, and this could see German yields rise in advance of an uptick in European economic growth.

Lack of concrete progress on talks highlighted in commodity market

The reaction in the commodity market is worth noting. The gold price is surging on Tuesday and gold is higher by $20 and is assessing the air above $2,920. This could be a sign of nervousness about the future and any potential Ukraine/ Russia peace deal falling apart. Energy prices including the oil price and the Nat gas price, are mildly lower, suggesting that investors are not willing to put big bets on lower energy prices at this early stage of talks. The generic European natural gas price has fallen sharply in the last week, but it spiked higher by 3% on Wednesday on the back of an end to talks, without firm details about when the next round of US/ Russia talks would start. This is a reminder that commodity prices could be volatile going forward, as they react to news flow about a potential peace deal.

Elsewhere, US index futures are pointing to a stronger open and the dollar is still king of the FX space for now.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

19.02.2025
19:19

Daily summary: NATGAS surges 4% on cold US weather forecasts 🗽Cautious Fed minutes doesn't stop Wall Street

Investors on Wall Street are trading with noticeable restraint, unmoved by the release of the FOMC minutes. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted marginal...

 19:04

BREAKING: US100 slightly gains after Fed minutes release 📈

Fed Minutes (January 2025) Fed can maintain policy at restrictive level if economy strong Several participants suggest halting or slowing balance...

 17:18

Hims & Hers surges 24% on Trybe Labs acquisition 📈

Hims & Hers Health saw a 24% stock surge today following its strategic acquisition of Trybe Labs, a company specializing in at-home lab testing solutions....
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
SESSID Expiration date 9 September 2022
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 28 September 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 16 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 14 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie Expiration date 8 September 2023
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator