At 13:30 BST we will get the latest reading of the US Non-Farm Payrolls report. Economists are expecting a reading of 75k, up slightly from the 73K for July. The unemployment rate is expected to inch up to 4.3% from 4.2%, and average hourly earnings are expected to drop slightly to a 3.8% annual rate from 3.9% in July.
Revisions will also be watched closely, after a large 258k downward revision to the May and June numbers. This is what ignited the ire of Donald Trump after last month’s report, which resulted in him firing the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics who produce the numbers. Since then, there has a been a huge tussle between the President and the Fed, which has resulted in a recalibration of interest rate expectations for the US, and a large number of cuts getting priced in.
