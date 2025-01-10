Non-Farm Payrolls: Volatility remains high

Join Kathleen NOW and find out how many jobs were created in the US economy last month and all the market reaction.

Financial markets can experience large reactions to the US labour market report. The average move in the S&P 500 in the hours after a jobs report is flat over the past year, however, the highest move to the upside has been 1.1%, back in February, when payrolls grew by 236k. The largest decline has been a drop of 1.5% in September, after payrolls rose by 255k, which caused markets to worry about a slower pace of Fed rate cuts. The market is now expecting a slow pace of rate cuts, thus an upside surprise to NFPs on Friday may not trigger such a large negative reaction in US stocks. Interestingly, US small and mid-cap stocks have had smaller reactions to the NFP report compared to the S&P 500 in the past 12 months. In 8 out of the last 11 reports the Russell 2000 has declined in the hours after a payrolls release. Since the labour market was generally resilient in 2024, this suggests that mid-cap stocks are more sensitive to changes in expectations for Fed rate cuts compared to the blue chip S&P 500 index.