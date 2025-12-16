November NFP Market Live

- We could see stocks drift lower until we get the NFP report later today.
- This report has the power to determine the direction of risk sentiment for the rest of the year.
Find out how the US jobs market has fared since the US government shutdown, and what this data means for the dollar, for stocks and for the future of Fed rate cuts.
