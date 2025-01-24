Novo Nordisk gains following the success of early-phase clinical trials for its obesity drug 📢

Shares of Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) rose by more than 10% following the publication of early-phase clinical trial results for a new obesity treatment. The study focused on a substance called amycretin, a unimolecular GLP-1 and amylin receptor agonist designed for once-weekly subcutaneous administration.
According to the results, patients experienced a 9.7% reduction in body weight after 20 weeks, 16.2% after 28 weeks, and 22.08% after 36 weeks. In contrast, those treated with placebo saw an estimated weight gain of 1.9%, 2.3%, and 2.0%, respectively.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Based on these findings, Novo Nordisk plans to further develop amycretin clinically for adults with overweight or obesity.
The company's stock surged by over 10% following news of the successful clinical trial results. Novo Nordisk has been in a downward trend since mid-2024, at one point falling below 550 DKK, a level last seen before the publication of the first significant studies on the potential impact of the drug Wegovy on reducing the risk of heart disease in patients, which the company presented in August 2023. Source: xStation.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.