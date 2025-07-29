Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Novo Nordisk plunges 16% after cutting FY guidance 🚨

12:29 29 July 2025

Novo Nordisk's (NOVOB.DK) shares dip about 16% due to the company lowering its full-year 2025 sales and operating profit outlook. Previously, investors had higher expectations for Novo Nordisk’s growth rates, but the updated guidance now forecasts sales growth in the 8–14% range for the year, which is below earlier projections (13-21%).

Today’s moves are largely due to weaker-than-expected Wegovy sales in the U.S. obesity market. The updated sales outlook specifically cites reduced growth expectations for Wegovy in the U.S., as well as slower-than-expected market expansion and stronger competition, particularly from Eli Lilly's rival drug Zepbound.

NOVOB shares are back at multi-year lows after cutting forecast. Source: xStation 

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

31.07.2025
09:22

JPY weakens after Ueda’s press conference; BOJ waits for more data 📃🔎

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) unanimously voted to keep the short-term interest rate at 0.5 %, as expected, and sharply raised its inflation forecasts. In its...

 07:38

Economic calendar: PCE inflation and U.S. jobless claims 📣

Today’s macro calendar contains several key items, but it is a bit less packed than yesterday’s and tomorrow’s. We will see the U.S....

 06:44

Morning Wrap (31.07.2025)

The indices on the U.S. stock market fully recovered yesterday from the losses triggered by the Fed’s press conference following its interest-rate...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app