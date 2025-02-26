Nvidia earnings and guidance above Wall Street expectations📈Shares gain slightly in US after-market

Nvidia (NVDA.US) has released its quarterly earnings for fiscal Q4 2025. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) exceeded expectations; however, the market's initial reaction remains somewhat muted. The stock is up by less than 1% in after-hours trading, while the US100 index has moved from a neutral position to a 0.25% gain. However, final reaction on Wall Street is mixed, despite a solid earnings report. Also, hares of both Salesforce and eBay loses after quarterly earnings reports by 3% and 8% respectively.

Nvidia fiscal Q4 2025 earnings report

Revenue: $39.3 billion vs. expected $38.1 billion (up 12% from Q3 and up 78% from a year ago); record full-year revenue at $130.5 billion, up 114% YoY

$39.3 billion vs. expected $38.1 billion (up 12% from Q3 and up 78% from a year ago); record full-year revenue at $130.5 billion, up 114% YoY Adjusted EPS: $0.89 vs. expected $0.84–$0.85; full year G AAP earnings per diluted share was $2.94, up 147% YoY

$0.89 vs. expected AAP earnings per diluted share was $2.94, up 147% YoY Data Center Revenue: $35.6 billion vs. expected $34.09 billion ( up 16% from Q3 and up 93% from a year ago)

up 16% from Q3 and up 93% from a year ago) Gaming Revenue: $2.5 billion vs expected $3.02 billion ( down 22% from the previous quarter and down 11% from a year ago; full-year revenue rose 9% to $11.4 billion)

down 22% from the previous quarter and down 11% from a year ago; full-year revenue rose 9% to $11.4 billion) Professional Visualization revenue: $511 million ( 5% quarter-over-quarter growth, 10% year-over-year; full-year growth of 21% to $1.9 billion ).

( quarter-over-quarter growth, year-over-year; full-year growth of to ). Automotive segment revenue: $570 million ( 27% quarter-over-quarter growth, 103% year-over-year; full-year growth of 55% to $1.7 billion ).

( quarter-over-quarter growth, year-over-year; full-year growth of to ). Gross Margin: 73.5% , in line with forecasts

, in line with forecasts For the current quarter, the company estimates gross margins in the range of 70.5% to 71.5%, compared to the expected 72.1%.

The company expects calendar Q1 2025 revenues at $43 billion (with 2% tolerance in each side) vs $42.3 estimated on Wall Street. This would constitute quarter-on-quarter growth of 9.4%, and 65.4% YoY. This would constitute a slowdown in the rate of growth compared to a year ago, though. In Q1 of the 2025 fiscal year (calendar Q1 2024), Nvidia reported quarterly growth of 18% and 262% YoY.

The company announced that it has successfully launched large-scale production of Blackwell and is experiencing exceptionally strong demand for next-generation AI chips. It also declared a symbolic quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share (paid on April 2, 2025, to all shareholders of record on March 12, 2025). Also, Nvidia will serve as a key technology partner for the $500 billion Stargate Project.

Jensen Huang remarks

'Demand for Blackwell is amazing as reasoning AI adds another scaling law — increasing compute for training makes models smarter and increasing compute for long thinking makes the answer smarter (...) We’ve successfully ramped up the massive-scale production of Blackwell AI supercomputers, achieving billions of dollars in sales in its first quarter. AI is advancing at light speed as agenetic AI and physical AI set the stage for the next wave of AI to revolutionize the largest industries.”

Source: Nvidia Earnings Report

Key business partnerships

Cloud Providers – AWS, GCP, Azure, CoreWeave, and OCI are deploying NVIDIA GB200 systems to support AI workloads.

– are deploying to support AI workloads. AWS Marketplace – NVIDIA DGX Cloud and NIM are now available on AWS Marketplace .

– and are now available on . Cisco – NVIDIA Spectrum-X™ is being integrated into Cisco's networking infrastructure for AI.

– is being integrated into Cisco's networking infrastructure for AI. Supercomputers – 75% of the systems on the TOP500 list run on NVIDIA technologies .

– run on . Verizon – AI integration with private 5G networks for enterprise applications.

– AI integration with for enterprise applications. Biotechnology & Healthcare – Collaborations with IQVIA, Illumina, Mayo Clinic, and Arc Institute to advance genomics and drug discovery.

– Collaborations with to advance genomics and drug discovery. Siemens Healthineers – Deployment of NVIDIA MONAI Deploy for medical imaging AI.

– Deployment of for medical imaging AI. Automotive – Toyota and Hyundai are integrating NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin and Omniverse into next-generation vehicles.

– are integrating into next-generation vehicles. NVIDIA Cosmos – Partnerships with 1X, Agile Robots, Waabi, and Uber in robotics and automotive AI.

Nvidia (D1 interval)

The company's stock is trading just a few percentage points above the 200-session exponential moving average (EMA200). A key support level is located at $125, reinforced by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the winter 2024 upward impulse.

Source: xStation5

Looking on Nvidia valuation multiples, we can see that PE ratio at almost 50x level is significantly higher than Nasdaq 100 average at 35x.

Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P, XTB Research