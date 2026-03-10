Nvidia expands into software AI sector? Wired reports on NemoClaw

Nvidia is expanding its software layer around AI. According to reports from Wired, the company is working on an open-source AI agent platform called NemoClaw, aimed primarily at enterprise customers. The platform is expected to allow companies to deploy AI agents capable of performing complex tasks for employees. Ahead of the U.S. market open, Nvidia shares are showing little reaction to these reports, but in recent days they have held up relatively well during the Nasdaq 100 selloff, which may suggest ongoing accumulation.

The strategic objective appears to be strengthening the broader AI ecosystem around Nvidia’s technology. The project fits into the company’s broader strategy of building a full AI stack — from hardware infrastructure (GPUs) to software tools that enable companies to develop, deploy, and manage AI applications.

NemoClaw is expected to extend the capabilities of Nvidia's NeMo platform, which is used to manage the lifecycle of AI models, including data preparation, fine-tuning, monitoring, and optimization of production models.

The company is reportedly in discussions with firms such as Salesforce, Cisco, Google, Adobe, and CrowdStrike, which could potentially integrate the platform into their products. At this stage, however, no official partnerships have been confirmed.

An open-source model could accelerate adoption. According to the report, partners may be able to use the platform free of charge in exchange for contributing to its development. Such an approach could increase the likelihood of rapid ecosystem growth around the tool.

The platform is also expected to include security and privacy features, which are particularly important for enterprise clients, especially given growing concerns around the security of autonomous AI agents performing tasks on behalf of users.

Nvidia is also looking to capitalize on the growing trend of AI agents. The market is gradually shifting from general-purpose large language models toward specialized AI agents capable of reasoning, planning, and executing multi-step tasks. Over time, this shift could increase demand for high-performance computing infrastructure.

In recent months, Nvidia has introduced tools such as Nemotron and Cosmos, which are intended to serve as foundational components for agent-based applications. At the same time, open-source tools that run locally and automate sequences of actions have gained popularity. One of the most notable examples was OpenClaw, which was later acquired by OpenAI.

Comments from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang highlight the importance of this trend. Huang described the development as “probably the most important software release ever,” underscoring the strategic significance of AI agents in Nvidia’s long-term vision. The NemoClaw reports emerge just days before Nvidia’s annual GTC conference in San Jose (March 16–19), where the company typically unveils new directions for both its AI hardware and software roadmap. If the project is officially announced there, it could further reinforce Nvidia’s strategy of building a comprehensive AI ecosystem — increasing customer reliance on its technology not only at the hardware level, but also within the software layer.

