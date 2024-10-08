OIL drops almost 5% amid rising production output in Libya📉

Brent Crude (OIL) drops almost 5% as Libya's NOC informed about rising production (to 1.13 million barrels per day, first time since August), while Middle East tensions weakened, as Israel didn't respond to Iran's attack yet. Investors expect that the political stalemate, which stopped production in Libya for more than a month, is now ended.
Libya expects that oil production will back to historic levels during days. Even hundred thousand oil barrels per day may now return to the market, if the Libyan crisis will end for real, balancing investors 'geopolitical risk'. Another source of supply today is weakening sentiment among Chinese economy, reflected in a drop in Chinese equities.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
OIL stopped declines at 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the last upward wave, driven by Israel-Iran crisis, but the downward impulse is today very strong.
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.