OIL loses almost 2% as markets weigh in Israel-Iran stalemate and Chinese stimulus concerns 📉

Oil is losing nearly 2% today, after 6 days of virtually uninterrupted gains, supported mainly by the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Today's strong declines in China, where the CHN.cash contract is losing almost 10%, due to the disappointing lack of further communication on economic stimulus measures and the lack of escalation of tensions in the Middle East have caused investors to take profits.
- China indicated today that it was confident of 'meeting targets' for economic growth, which somewhat disappointed markets building up great expectations about the impact of stimulus packages on potentially outperforming forecasts. As a result, investors are beginning to re-examine whether 'stimulus' will seriously lift oil demand in China.
- In addition, despite the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah military operations, the market still sees only limited chances for a major shake-up in the Middle East (at least not before the U.S. elections). As a result, some of the geopolitical premium after oil's biggest rally since 2023 may evaporate, while Israel's military response to an Iranian attack has been postponed to an unknown future.
- On the other hand, some short-term support for oil prices could potentially come from Hurricane Milton, which has been upgraded to hurricane scale 5 and could cause short-term production outages in the Gulf of Mexico. Investors are awaiting today's API report, which estimates a 1.9 million barrel increase in oil inventories.
Oil is retreating below $80 per barrel today, but the trend is still clearly upward; a rise above $80 could pave the way for another upward momentum.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.