Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

14:03 · 17 March 2026

Oil loses amid hopes for de-escalation in Middle East 📌

-
-
Open account Download free app
Brent crude futures (OIL) are pulling back today to around $101 per barrel, signaling growing market hopes for a gradual de-escalation of the conflict between Israel, the US, and Iran. It appears that the frequency of attacks from both sides may begin to decline, which the market could interpret as a potential opening for a ceasefire from Tehran. Comments from Israeli sources suggest that Iran may already be engaged in talks aimed at ending the war. While these reports cannot be independently verified, investors seem to assign a low probability to Iran continuing the conflict once Israel and the US halt their attacks.
  • According to Bloomberg estimates, it would take around two months of a full closure of the Strait of Hormuz to cause severe global economic disruption. Markets still see reasons to believe that the passage could be reopened sooner.
  • The Persian Gulf accounts for roughly 20% of the global oil and gas market, with around 20% of that supply flowing to developed economies. Most Asian countries, which rely heavily on imports, maintain reserves covering several months or have access to Russian oil and gas. Europe appears to be the most exposed region.

OIL (H1 timeframe)

Oil prices are gradually cooling, and when comparing recent price increases with RSI, a potential bearish divergence can be observed. If prices fall below $100, the first key support level is seen around $96 per barrel (based on prior price reactions).

Source: xStation5

Estimates from the ISW think tank point to a depletion of Iran’s missile capabilities. According to comments from the US military, Iran’s naval and air force potential, as well as much of its industrial base, has been significantly degraded following nearly 20,000 strikes on various targets across the country by the US and Israel. This may reduce Iran’s willingness to continue the conflict.

Source: ISW

19 March 2026, 13:38

Oil spikes and the risk sell-off continues as BOE takes hawkish tilt
19 March 2026, 12:54

US100 falls after strong US macro reports 🚩
19 March 2026, 12:14

BREAKING: BoE delivers as expected; UK interest rates remain unchanged 🚨
19 March 2026, 09:55

Central Banks in the Grip of an Oil Shock: Hawkish BoJ and Defensive Rate Decisions in Europe

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Join over 2 Million investors from around the world
Start investing Download the app Download the app