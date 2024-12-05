Oil loses slightly as OPEC+ plans to delay oil output hike until April 2025 🚩

According to Reuters sources, the OPEC+ cartel is set to gradually phase out production cuts starting after the first quarter of next year, continuing through 2026. WTI crude reacted with a sharp decline to this announcement. It is worth noting that this decision had been anticipated by the market, which could explain the bearish reaction as a case of "selling the news already priced in by the market in the past." Both Brent Crude and WTI oil reacted with slightly declines after the reports. Source: xStation5 Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

