Oil surges almost 2% amid US - Iran tensions 📈

- US–Iran negotiations back under pressure: the comments have fueled concerns about a possible collapse of the nuclear talks in Geneva and the risk of supply disruptions from the OPEC producer.
- Political “deadline” in the background: nervousness is building ahead of the deadline set by President Donald Trump for reaching an agreement.
- Earlier, Oman helped calm markets somewhat, with mediators describing the talks as constructive, although negotiations are set to resume later today.
- Two opposing forces: oil prices remain caught between expectations of a global supply glut and rising geopolitical risks in the Middle East.
- At the same time, supply is increasing: Saudi exports are approaching a three-year high, and shipments from Iraq, Kuwait, and the UAE are also rising. Nevertheless, a closure of the Strait of Hormuz in a conflict scenario could push prices above $100 per barrel.
OIL (D1)
Crude has climbed back above $72 per barrel, with market attention now shifting to Sunday’s OPEC+ meeting, where a modest output increase for April is under consideration. Today’s rise in oil prices appears to be weighing on equity indices.
