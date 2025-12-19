Oracle Rises on TikTok Deal Progress

Oracle (ORCL) shares experienced a dynamic increase following reports on progress in the TikTok transaction in the U.S. and fundraising discussions with OpenAI, highlighting the company's strategic strengthening in the cloud computing and artificial intelligence sectors.
ByteDance has agreed to sell over 80% of TikTok’s U.S. operations to a consortium including Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX from Abu Dhabi. The transaction aims to meet national security requirements and avoid a potential ban on the app in the United States. Oracle and its partners will acquire a majority stake in the newly formed TikTok US with the deal expected to close by the end of January. This will position Oracle to manage the algorithm, user data, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), potentially driving significant growth in cloud revenues.
Simultaneously, OpenAI is conducting preliminary negotiations to raise up to USD 100 billion at a valuation of USD 750 billion, signaling strong investor appetite for AI and easing Oracle’s cost pressure related to its cloud partnership with the company.
The TikTok US transaction strengthens Oracle’s position in a key segment of the technology market, enhances the company’s role in data security and cloud infrastructure, and creates potential for further stock value growth in the coming quarters.
Daily Summary: Wall Street Rises on Christmas Mood
Lam Research shares rise following new analyst upgrades!
US Open: Wall Street Ends the Week on a Strong Note
Stock of the week - Micron Technology (18.12.2025)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.