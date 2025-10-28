Palantir and Nvidia Join Forces in Advanced Artificial Intelligence Development

- The integration of Nvidia technologies (CUDA-X, Nemotron) with Palantir’s AI platform enables the creation of advanced AI agents and the automation of business processes.
- Lowe’s, as the first client, uses the solution to optimize logistics, demonstrating a practical application of integrated AI hardware and software in the retail sector.
- The integration of Nvidia technologies (CUDA-X, Nemotron) with Palantir’s AI platform enables the creation of advanced AI agents and the automation of business processes.
- Lowe’s, as the first client, uses the solution to optimize logistics, demonstrating a practical application of integrated AI hardware and software in the retail sector.
Palantir and Nvidia have entered a strategic partnership aimed at integrating Nvidia’s advanced accelerated computing technologies, such as CUDA-X libraries and open AI models, with Palantir’s artificial intelligence platform. The partnership is set to create a comprehensive technology stack that enables enterprises to implement advanced analytics, automate processes, and deploy customizable AI agents that support the optimization of complex operational systems.
The first significant user of this solution is Lowe’s, which is leveraging it to streamline its supply chain logistics. This collaboration strengthens Palantir’s AI capabilities by harnessing Nvidia’s GPU computing power and state-of-the-art AI models, creating a new standard for operational AI applications across sectors such as retail, healthcare, financial services, and public administration.
Nvidia remains a leader in the AI hardware segment, particularly in graphics processors, while Palantir focuses on developing AI software and platforms, making the two companies complementary players in the market. The Palantir-Nvidia collaboration marks an important step toward building an integrated AI ecosystem that combines high-performance computing with advanced analytical tools. The partnership has already gained recognition from investors and experts as a potential driver of AI innovation for business and public sector applications.
Breaking: Update on Soybean - China to Buy 12 mt Soy This Year
Chart of the day - Soybean (30.10.2025)
DAX: DE40 loses ahead of the EBC decision 📉Volkswagen under pressure
BREAKING: Preliminary Euro Area GDP data beat expectations, pushing EUR/USD higher.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.