Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Panic sell-off on Wall Street📌US100 tumbles 3%; US2000 crashes 4%; US30 down 2,5%

12:24 4 April 2025

Futures on Wall Street indices are slightly down, with the US2000 leading the sell-off (-4.1%), followed by the US100 (-3.1%) and significant declines in the US500 and US30 (both down 2.5%). The reason for this is the reciprocal 34% tariffs on the U.S., announced by China.

  • Markets are concerned that this will increase costs for a large number of U.S. companies, especially the Mag7 (Apple, Tesla, etc.), driving domestic inflation even further and slowing US companies sales across the Chinese market. As a result, recession fears are rising and traders are increasing bets on Fed rate cuts, now seeing a 50% chance of as many as five cuts this year.
  • Additionally, there are concerns that the U.S. may retaliate against Chinese tariffs, further escalating trade war tensions. The US100 is moving closer to the psychological barrier of 18,000 points ahead of the U.S. market open. UBS Global Wealth Management now expects U.S. GDP growth to fall below 1% in 2025, with the possibility of an intra-year recession, where GDP could contract by 1% from peak to trough.

US100 (D1 interval)

 

Source: xStation5

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

04.04.2025
19:08

Daily summary: Equities and commodities drown in red, while USD and crypto rebound (04.04.2025)

The sell-off provoked by retaliatory tariffs shows no signs of slowing down, and U.S. indices have dropped to levels not seen since the mini-crash...

 17:43

Three markets to watch next week (04.04.2025)

The escalation of the global trade war has pushed the latest macroeconomic readings into the background. Currently, the market's attention is entirely...

 16:52

Nike Shares Jump as Vietnam Signals Potential Zero Tariffs

Nike Inc (NKE.US) shares rose 4.7% after President Donald Trump reported a "constructive call" with Vietnamese General Secretary To Lam, who...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app