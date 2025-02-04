PayPal loses 8% despite strong earnings report 📉

PayPal (PYPL.US) reports Q4 2024 earnings, exceeding EPS and revenue forecasts but failing to impress Investors. PayPal (PYPL.US) has released its Q4 2024 results, beating both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue forecasts, as well as guidance for the coming quarters. However, the total payment volume (TPV) increased by 7% to $437.8 billion, slightly below the expected $438.2 billion. Additionally, the branded transaction volume grew by 6%, falling short of investor expectations—leading to profit-taking. The company also announced a new $15 billion share buyback program, with $6 billion allocated for repurchases in 2025.
- EPS: $1.19 (adjusted) vs. $1.12 expected
-
Revenue: $8.37 billion vs. $8.26 billion expected (4% YoY growth)
Strong report, but without a "wow" factor
For Q1 2025, PayPal forecasts adjusted EPS between $1.15 and $1.17, exceeding analysts' average expectation of $1.13. However, this suggests the company expects business growth to stabilize at best on a quarter-over-quarter basis. For the full year, PayPal anticipates EPS between $4.95 and $5.10, slightly above the $4.90 forecasted. The transaction margin improved to 47% from 45.8% in Q4 2023, even as fees declined to 1.91% from 1.96% year over year.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
The company reduced its workforce by 10% in 2024 and invested in AI and automation, but investors remain concerned about PayPal’s growth momentum.
- Venmo TPV increased by 10% YoY, with new businesses—including Starbucks, Ticketmaster, and DoorDash—adopting the platform.
-
Active Venmo users grew by 20% in 2024, while active Venmo debit cards surged by 30% YoY.
- PayPal also reported a 21% increase in "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) transactions, with BNPL users spending 30% more on average compared to those using traditional payment methods.
Technical Outlook – PayPal (D1 Timeframe)
PayPal shares are likely to open today below the 50-day moving average on the daily chart. A potential trend strength test could push the stock down to around $80, where the EMA200 is positioned. Shares of PayPal have gained over 40% YoY, giving investors substantial unrealized profits—which, combined with lower margins and increased competition, could weigh on aggressive expansion efforts. Wall Street deemed the company’s guidance cautious, leading to a sell-off—in pre-market trading, PayPal shares are priced at $82 per share.
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.