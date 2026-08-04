Platinum gains 6% as precious metals rebound, US Dollar weakens

Platinum is gaining more than 6% today, extending its rebound shortly after gold bounced from around $4,100 per ounce and US dollar weakened pressured by falling oil prices. One factor supporting sentiment is the recent production halt at one of the world's largest platinum mines. On July 24, Impala Platinum (Implats) suspended mining operations at its flagship Rustenburg complex following a series of fatal workplace accidents. Although the shutdown was described as a precautionary measure to conduct a comprehensive safety review, it temporarily reduced production at one of the industry's most important assets. The development is significant for the platinum market, as Rustenburg accounts for nearly half of Implats' platinum-group metals (PGM) output, while South Africa remains the world's largest producer of platinum-group metals.

Key facts

Implats suspended mining operations at the Rustenburg complex in South Africa between July 24 and July 28 to carry out a comprehensive safety audit.

between to carry out a comprehensive safety audit. The decision followed six worker fatalities over the past 12 months , including two deaths this month .

, including . Rustenburg is Implats' largest operation , employing approximately 51,500 people .

, employing approximately . The complex accounts for nearly 50% of the company's total platinum-group metals (PGM) production , with expected FY2026 output of 1.67–1.76 million PGM ounces .

, with expected FY2026 output of . During the shutdown, the company is conducting workplace inspections, safety audits, additional employee training, and a review of critical safety procedures with the support of independent specialists.

Implats also announced cooperation with the manufacturer of its underground locomotive anti-collision systems after several recent incidents involved rail-bound mining equipment.

Management emphasized that eliminating workplace fatalities and strengthening the company's safety culture remain top priorities.

The latest events once again highlight the operational challenges of South Africa's deep-level mining industry, which remains among the most technically demanding in the world.

In November 2023 , the same mining complex suffered one of South Africa's worst mining accidents in recent years, when 13 miners were killed in a shaft hoisting accident.

, the same mining complex suffered one of South Africa's worst mining accidents in recent years, when in a shaft hoisting accident. The company estimates that the suspension will reduce production by approximately eight days during FY2027, with the final impact on output to be assessed after operations resume.

during FY2027, with the final impact on output to be assessed after operations resume. While the short-term impact on global platinum supply is expected to remain limited thanks to the relatively brief shutdown and existing surface stockpiles, any further production disruptions at Rustenburg would represent an important risk for the platinum market, the automotive sector, and industries that rely on platinum-group metals.

Platinum (D1 interval)

Looking at the daily chart, platinum has fallen by roughly 50% from its January high, when the metal traded close to $3,000 per ounce, compared with around $1,500 just a few days ago. The recent rebound has pushed prices back toward the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA50) near $1,730 per ounce. If buyers manage to reclaim the 200-day EMA around $1,830 per ounce, it could signal a broader trend reversal and improve the medium-term technical outlook.

Source: xStation5