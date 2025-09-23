Platinum surges 4%📈

Platinum near ATH driven by precious metals demand and Fed rate cuts expectations 📈
Expectations for U.S. interest rate cuts, record-breaking gold prices approaching almost $3,790 per ounce, and a weakening dollar are fueling euphoric gains in the platinum market, which is up 4.3% today. During the recent days, gold ETF net inflows reached the highest level since 2021.
- The prospect of lower interest rates in the U.S. (as well as rate cuts in other central banks) supports global liquidity and credit impulse, which naturally translates into higher demand for spot platinum – not only for investment purposes but also for industrial and automotive applications.
- Today’s U.S. data came in weaker than expected (September PMI, Richmond Fed regional index), while Federal Reserve officials (including Michelle Bowman) pointed to rising risks of significant labor market deterioration, which could force the Fed into even more aggressive moves. Investors are now pricing in at least two more rate cuts in the U.S. this year.
- Soaring gold prices are not only boosting interest in precious metals in general but are also bringing platinum “back into favor” in the jewelry sector. Interest in platinum as a “luxury,” cheaper, and rarer alternative to gold has risen after years of dormant demand for white-gold jewelry.
Platinum (charts)
Platinum prices are up nearly 5% today, surging to previous record highs around $1,480 per ounce, where the first strong wave of selling pressure has emerged.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: xStation5
Platinum prices (gold-colored chart) are moving broadly in line with gold’s dynamics, though volatility is higher and price movements are more abrupt.
Source: xStation5
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.