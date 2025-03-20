Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Possible change in Apple's team responsible for Siri development

18:12 20 March 2025

According to Bloomberg reports, Apple has decided to make changes among the executives responsible for Siri's development. Mike Rockwell, previously working on Vision Pro, is now set to lead the team responsible for Apple's assistant. The Vision Pro team will now be headed by Paul Maede, who previously managed the hardware division of Vision Pro.

Apple's stagnation in AI development is becoming increasingly evident, and such changes could bring some much-needed innovation to the company. It's important to remember that Apple typically isn't a pioneer in new technologies but rather focuses on refining and perfecting battle-tested solutions to attract customers.

However, in the case of artificial intelligence, the company's slow progress is starting to weigh on its outlook. Other major tech firms are heavily investing in AI, constantly introducing new solutions and innovations, while Apple appears to be lagging behind. As a result, more investors are beginning to question whether Apple will once again be able to adapt to shifting industry trends.

Since June, Apple's stock has remained stagnant, and after the sharp gains in late December, the company has returned to a consolidation zone, dragged down by negative sentiment toward Big Tech. Source: xStation

